Register
21:36 GMT +331 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    British pounds

    Good Causes? UK Government Reportedly Withholds £2.5bn of Olympic Legacy Assets

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    It seems that the British Dormant Assets Commission's previous plans to allocate hefty sums of unclaimed cash for charity purposes may finally come to a standstill.

    The British government has been blamed for trying to withhold a whopping 2.5 billion pounds (3.37 billion dollars) worth of assets earmarked for charities and other non-profit organizations, according to The Guardian.

    Much of this sum is due to be recouped from the sale of assets allotted for the 2012 Olympic Games with national lottery money.

    The government is declining to say what it plans to do with the assets, which are currently sitting in bank accounts, debt securities and share portfolios.

    READ MORE: UK Government Signs Off $2 Billion Loan to Saudi Aramco as Listing Race Heats Up

    Earlier, London pledged to repay the money by selling off the 2012 Olympics assets by the early to mid-2020s.

    However, "it has now emerged that only 57.5 million pounds has been generated so far and none has been handed to good causes", The Guardian reported.

    READ MORE: UK Government Gives Green Light to $39 Billion Railway Project in London

    The UK's Dormant Assets Commission said in a report in March 2018 that it had identified about 2.5 billion pounds of unclaimed cash that could be allocated for good causes.

    "The huge sum has the potential to further transform the charity sector, helping to improve communities and change lives," the report said.

    Related:

    UK Government Resisted Inquiry Into Riverboat Disaster That Killed 51 Partygoers
    Brexit: 'The UK Government Needs to Decide Where It Wants to Go' - Economist
    MPs Slam UK Government Over Self-Harming in Prisons Reaching Record Levels
    UK Government to Invest Some $19 Million in London Cybersecurity Center
    Tags:
    money, lottery, government, assets, London 2012 Summer Olympics, Dormant Assets Commission, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The New Year is Here! Christmas Trees Around the World
    The New Year is Here! Christmas Trees Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok