'Zoo' Railway Station Evacuated in Berlin Due to Smoke (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Railway traffic was halted at Berlin's Zoo train station on Sunday due to a large volume of smoke.

Police and firefighters arrived at the scene. Due to the accident, the station was evacuated.

Berlin streets are rife with sirens and premature fireworks. 10 hours till midnight and it's already like DOWNFALL out here. — Jürgen Fauth (@muckster) December 31, 2017

According to the newspaper "Bild," the cause of the smoke was a construction site fire.

#ULTIMAHORA#Berlín: Evacúan la estación de trenes del zoológico tras declararse un incendio seguido de una intensa humareda. pic.twitter.com/AYHdMh2EJG — eSpain_News (@eSpainNews) December 31, 2017

​At least 15 people were rescued by the fire department. One person was injured, according to the preliminary reports.

