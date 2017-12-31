French Authorities Boost Security Measures Ahead of New Year's Eve

According to the statement, 56,000 police officers, 36,000 gendarmes, 39,800 firefighters and 7,000 servicemen taking part in the Sentinelle operation have been deployed.
"New Year's celebration will take place under remaining high level of the terror threat," the Interior Ministry said.
More than 200 people were killed and over 800 injured since a massive wave of terror swept over France in 2015.
READ MORE: France's Constitutional Council Rules Surfing Terrorist Websites Not a Crime
The latest terrorist attack in France occurred in October, when a man with a knife attacked people at the Gare de Marseille-Saint-Charles station, crying out "Allahu Akbar" (God is Great). Two girls, aged 20 and 17, were stabbed to death.
All comments
Show new comments (0)