French Authorities Boost Security Measures Ahead of New Year's Eve

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French authorities boosted security measures on Sunday for New Year's Eve celebrations, having deployed some 140,000 officers, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, 56,000 police officers, 36,000 gendarmes, 39,800 firefighters and 7,000 servicemen taking part in the Sentinelle operation have been deployed.

"New Year's celebration will take place under remaining high level of the terror threat," the Interior Ministry said.

© AP Photo/ Frank Augstein Fight Against Terrorism 'Must Come From Within Muslim Communities,' Analyst Says

The Sentinelle operation was put in place after the January 2015 terror attacks in Paris and the Ile-de-France region that left 17 people dead. The level of the terror threat was increased after deadly November 2015 terror attacks in Paris as well as 2016 truck ramming attack in Nice.

More than 200 people were killed and over 800 injured since a massive wave of terror swept over France in 2015.

READ MORE: France's Constitutional Council Rules Surfing Terrorist Websites Not a Crime

The latest terrorist attack in France occurred in October, when a man with a knife attacked people at the Gare de Marseille-Saint-Charles station, crying out "Allahu Akbar" (God is Great). Two girls, aged 20 and 17, were stabbed to death.