Greece Hit by 4.9-Magnitude Earthquake - European Seismological Center

The tremors were registered on 6:02 a.m. local time (04:02 GMT) with the epicenter of the earthquake located 81 kilometers (50 miles) west of Athens at the depth of 10 kilometers.
There are no reports about any victims or damages caused by the earthquake.
5.0 Earthquake 6 mi (9 km) W of Korini, Greece— Rob Delp Weather (@livewxradar) December 31, 2017
https://t.co/74dURxo3IA
5.0 magnitude #earthquake 9 km from #Domvraína, Central #Greece, #Greece pic.twitter.com/RVjTJ9XObI— Truth First — Lanka (@ApiWenuwen) December 31, 2017
Greece is located in a seismically active zone, which lies in a boundary area between three tectonic plates: Eurasian, African and Aegean ones. Earthquakes in the region are caused by the Aegean Sea Plate's movement southwestward and the African Plate's subduction beneath the Aegean Sea Plate.
