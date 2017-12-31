Greece Hit by 4.9-Magnitude Earthquake - European Seismological Center

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred on Sunday near the Greek capital of Athens, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The tremors were registered on 6:02 a.m. local time (04:02 GMT) with the epicenter of the earthquake located 81 kilometers (50 miles) west of Athens at the depth of 10 kilometers.

There are no reports about any victims or damages caused by the earthquake.

Greece is located in a seismically active zone, which lies in a boundary area between three tectonic plates: Eurasian, African and Aegean ones. Earthquakes in the region are caused by the Aegean Sea Plate's movement southwestward and the African Plate's subduction beneath the Aegean Sea Plate.