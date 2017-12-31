Register
04:11 GMT +331 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for another round of pre-talks on forming a new German government at the headquarters of her Christian Democratic Union in Berlin Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

    German Chancellor Merkel to Reveal Her Plans on Forming Government in 2018

    © AP Photo/ Michael Kappeler
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    Angela Merkel's speech given to reporters by the governmental press service reads that the chancellor plans to form the stable government as soon as possible in 2018.

    BERLIN (Sputnik) — German Chancellor Merkel is expected to say in her New Year speech that she wants to exert maximum efforts to form the stable government as soon as possible in 2018.

    "My dear compatriots, you have charged us, the politicians, with the goal to resist the challenges of the future and at the same time to care for the needs of all the citizens. I consider myself to be responsible for implementation of this order — including by working to form a stable German government in the new year," Merkel is expected to say in the speech given to reporters by the governmental press service.

    The German leader is expected to say that she is aware that many people are concerned over the nation's unity adding that the fact that many people have "fears and concerns" is an incentive for her work.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a plenary session of German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Michael Kappeler
    Under 40 Percent Say Merkel Should Stay in Office for Full Term if Re-Elected Chancellor - Poll
    The politician added that the issue was about the capability of the Europeans to preserve their values both within the bloc and outside of it, as well as to take steps to contribute to economic success of Europe and to protect the safety of the citizens.

    "The future of Germany… is inseparable from Europe's future. Twenty seven states in Europe should work more active than anyone else in order to preserve the community's unity. This would be a crucial issue in the next years," the speech reads.

    According to the German chancellor, Berlin along with Paris want to exert efforts in order to reach these goals and to make Europe "suitable for future."

    Germany held a parliamentary election on September 24. The alliance of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) won the election, securing 246 seats in the parliament, while the German Social Democratic Party (SPD), came second with 153 seats.

    In late November, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier offered the CDU/CSU and the SPD to launch coalition talks after the failure of negotiations between Merkel’s bloc, the Free Liberal Party (FDP) and The Greens party. The two biggest German parties accepted the initiative.

    Related:

    Merkel's Staff Rules Out Coalition With AfD: 'We Will Never Accept Their Ideas'
    Merkel Gives Up on 'Jamaica', Sets Sights on Grand Coalition With SPD
    Changing Tides: Martin Shultz to Push SPD Towards Grand Coalition With Merkel
    Lego Merkel-Style: Who Will Pay for Anti-Terror Security in Germany
    Poll: Opinion Split on Merkel Remaining Chancellor in Case of New Election
    Tags:
    European Union, Angela Merkel, Europe, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To Infinity and Beyond! Highlights of Space Photography in 2017
    To Infinity and Beyond! Highlights of Space Photography in 2017
    Covert Deal
    Covert Deal
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok