Hostage Situation in Ukraine's Kharkiv: Six People Held by Man With Explosives

A man claiming to have explosives has taken 11 hostages in a post office in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, according to local media reports citing police spokesman Yaroslav Trakalo.

Five hostages, among whom are three women and two children, were released from the captured post office, whereas six other people are still trapped in the building, the head of Ukraine's security service reported to President Poroshenko.

According to the media, the incident was reported to the police on Saturday afternoon by one of the post employee's husband. He said that a masked man tried to rob the post office.

READ MORE: Gunman Reportedly Takes Hostages in Nuneaton, UK (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The traffic in the area has been shut down and the footage shows numerous police cars and policemen outside a white-and-yellow post building.

"The man has not made any demands…. At the moment we are trying to do everything to maintain communication with him and to do everything that is necessary to make a decision on people's release. He acts calmly," regional police chief Oleg Bekh said.

Пишу о заложниках в здании Укрпочты в #Харьков то, что вижу. Могу ошибаться. Только визуал. Копы немногословны. pic.twitter.com/VWnguGmR3v — Корень в квадрате (@korenvkvadrate) December 30, 2017

Police are yet unable to confirm that the man is strapped with explosives and have no information on wether he is under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Ambulance and firefighters have arrived on the scene in case of explosion threat.

Вокруг здания Укрпочты выставили авто КОРДа, скорые и пожарные. На случай возможного взрыва в #Харьков. pic.twitter.com/nyKrCCxzoW — Корень в квадрате (@korenvkvadrate) December 30, 2017

Policemen are trying to negotiate with the man holding hostages via telephone.