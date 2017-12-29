Register
22:24 GMT +329 December 2017
    Policemen in Munich, Germany (File)

    German Police Detain Alleged War Criminal From Bosnia and Herzegovina in Munich

    © AP Photo/ Sven Hoppe
    Europe
    0 0 0

    BERLIN (Sputnik) - Officers of the Bavarian criminal police have detained in Munich a citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina suspected of committing crimes against humanity during the military conflict on the territory of the former Yugoslavia.

    According to the press service of the Bavarian criminal police, the suspect was detained on Thursday in the airport of Munich in accordance with the warrant issued by the INTERPOL office in Sarajevo.

    READ MORE: UN Confirms Former Bosnian Croat Commander Dead After Taking Poison in UN Court

    The press service added that the detainee worked in police during the conflict that broke out in Yugoslavia in the early 1990s and committed crimes against civilians, as well as participated in tortures and executions.

    The person is currently in pre-trial detention in Munich and is waiting for a local court to consider an extradition request from Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Bavarian police added.

    Ex-Bosnian Serb wartime general Ratko Mladic appears in court at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in the Hague, Netherlands November 22, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Peter Dejong/Pool
    UN Court: Ex-Bosnia Serb Commander Ratko Mladic Found Guilty in Srebrenica Massacre, Sentenced to Life
    The dissolution of Yugoslavia in the 1990s when most of the federation's former republics, — including Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Macedonia, — claimed independence, was marked by a number of bloody ethnic and religious conflicts.

    In 1993 the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) was founded in order to investigate cases of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity during Yugoslav wars.

    The ICTY will formally cease to function on December 31, 2017.

