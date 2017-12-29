German Police Detain Alleged War Criminal From Bosnia and Herzegovina in Munich

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Officers of the Bavarian criminal police have detained in Munich a citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina suspected of committing crimes against humanity during the military conflict on the territory of the former Yugoslavia.

According to the press service of the Bavarian criminal police, the suspect was detained on Thursday in the airport of Munich in accordance with the warrant issued by the INTERPOL office in Sarajevo.

The press service added that the detainee worked in police during the conflict that broke out in Yugoslavia in the early 1990s and committed crimes against civilians, as well as participated in tortures and executions.

The person is currently in pre-trial detention in Munich and is waiting for a local court to consider an extradition request from Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Bavarian police added.

The dissolution of Yugoslavia in the 1990s when most of the federation's former republics, — including Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Macedonia, — claimed independence, was marked by a number of bloody ethnic and religious conflicts.

In 1993 the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) was founded in order to investigate cases of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity during Yugoslav wars.

The ICTY will formally cease to function on December 31, 2017.