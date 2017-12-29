One in Three Germans, French Polled Support 'United States of Europe' Idea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Approximately one-third of German and French nationals support the idea of establishing a so-called United States of Europe, which is promoted by leader of German Social Democrats (SPD) Martin Schulz, the results of a recent poll showed.

At an SPD party convention on December 7, former President of European Parliament Schulz suggested turning the European Union into a "United States of Europe" by 2025 and adopting a constitution.

According to the YouGov poll published on Thursday, 30 percent of Germans and 28 percent of French support the idea, while 33 percent and 26 percent, respectively, disagree. In other countries, such as Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway and the United Kingdom, the population largely opposed the proposal, with around half of the respondents speaking against the idea.

The poll was conducted on December 13-19 and involved 8,138 individuals from the countries mentioned above.