Register
12:09 GMT +329 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Kindergarten in Sweden

    Kids These Days: Swedish Preschoolers Taught About Sexual Harassment

    CC BY 2.0 / Niklas Hellerstedt / Lillekärrskolan, Gothenburg
    Europe
    Get short URL
    204

    Following the #Metoo anti-harassment campaign, which united tens of thousands of women speaking out against rape and sexism, a Swedish city has launched an educational program that enlightens kindergarteners about sexual abuse, an experiment that Swedish Education Minister would like to roll out nationwide.

    The sexual enlightenment happens in the form of a theater performance, organized by teachers Lisa Jisei and Gustav Deticek Svensson, which is repeated several times a week. By their own admission, the performance is aimed to give the kids the courage to say 'stop' if they get unsolicited attention from fellow toddlers.

    "We saw that children generally cross each other's integrity limits, perhaps hugging someone without the counterpart actually wanting to be hugged," Lisa Jisei told the national broadcaster SVT.

    A child reading a book
    CC0
    New Swedish Books Enlighten Preschoolers About Islamic Clothing, Polygamy
    One of the scenarios in the performance features a child getting slapped on the backside while playing in the sandbox.

    "It's about highlighting situations that children encounter in the education process or at home and giving them the necessary tools for how to handle it," Gustav Deticek Svensson explained.

    To the joy of their tutors, the children seem to pick up the message pretty fast.

    "You must ask first before touching someone's private area," 5-year-old Emma Karlsson said.

    ​The innovative concept of sexual education for preschoolers was hailed by Education Minister Gustav Fridolin, who called for the experiment to be expanded throughout the country.

    According to Fridolin, the concept of educational performances coupled with the motto "Stop, my body!" coined by the organization Rädda Barnen (Save the Children) is unique in Sweden and should be disseminated to reach a wider public and made a fixture in future curricula.

    "Protecting bodily integrity, such as with 'Stop, my body!' is something we intend to do," Gustav Fridolin told SVT.

    READ ALSO: The Horse Who Wanted to Be a Dog: Swedish Kids Taught About Transsexuality

    Earlier this year, Sweden, a country viewed as a beacon of gender equality, was rocked by reports of past scandal amid the #Metoo campaign. Starting from October, tens of thousands of Swedish women stepped out with their personal experiences of sexual harassment. In weird aftershocks of the "Weinstein effect," dozens of Swedish industries signed petitions against abuse, which was described as the biggest women's movement since the suffragettes' struggle a hundred years ago. In many cases, the names of alleged perpetrators were revealed, despite the fact that it is considered unethical in Sweden to publish names of the accused unless they are convicted. A number of journalists, TV presenters and a high-profile figure in the Swedish Academy had to leave their posts following the accusations.

    ​The #Metoo campaign was also praised by Sweden's self-described feminist government and the Swedish royals, including King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia.

    READ ALSO: Time for Change: Sweden to Fast Track Gender Realignment Amid High Demand

    Related:

    The Horse Who Wanted to Be a Dog: Swedish Kids Taught About Transsexuality
    Boy or Girl? More Young Swedes Unsure of Their Gender, Seek Medical Assistance
    Time for Change: Sweden to Fast Track Gender Realignment Amid High Demand
    Enough is Enough: Swedish Men Grow Weary of #Metoo Sex Scandals
    #Metoo Sex Scandal Spares No One: Swedish Church, Royal Family Enter the Fray
    Sweden Lures Arabs With Generous Benefits, Keeps Mum About Its Feminist Values
    #Metoo Plot Thickens: Harassment Stories Sweep Several Scandinavian Industries
    Tags:
    education, child abuse, sexual abuse, sexual harassment, MeToo, Gustav Fridolin, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok