Register
20:44 GMT +328 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    People react to results in Catalonia's regional elections at a gathering of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) in Barcelona, Spain December 21, 2017

    Spanish Court Frees Catalan Pro-Independence Councilors (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ Albert Gea/File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MADRID (Sputnik) - Oriol Ciurana and Marta Llorens, members of the leftist Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP) party, who were arrested in Reus for allegedly "instigating hate" against Spanish law enforcement officials, were released on Thursday, a Catalan court said.

    Ciurana and Llorens were arrested on Wednesday after reportedly avoiding testifying twice before.

    "Both of them are free as the only aim of their detention was testifying in court," the court noted.

    The councilors refused to give testimony during a court hearing earlier on Thursday.

    On their way out of the court building, Ciurana and Llorens were greeted by several dozen supporters, according to a video, published on a Twitter account of the CUP's Reus city office.

    "We will be rising up to continue fighting," Llorens said.

    The Spanish national police filed a lawsuit as the councilors signed a manifesto demanding law enforcement officers leave Reus after October 1, when Catalonia held its independence referendum. 

    In this image taken from video released by Spanish Royal Palace, Spain's King Felipe VI delivers a speech on television from Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Spain's Royal Palace
    Spanish King Urges New Catalan Parliament to Respect Different Political Views
    Following the referendum, the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office asked a court to place under arrest eight former members of the Catalan government without the right to bail, only releasing on bail the Catalan government’s former business adviser, Santi Vila, who resigned before Catalonia’s proclamation of independence. The officials were charged with rebellion, sedition and the misuse of public funds.

    READ MORE: Left-Wing Catalan Party Vows to Pursue Catalonia's Independence After Elections

    Catalonia held the independence referendum on October 1, with more than 90 percent of the voters backing the independence. However, the referendum wasn't recognized by Spain’s central government.

    Related:

    Catalonia Starts Holding Snap Parliamentary Election Amid Independence Crisis
    Ecuador Warns Assange Against Interfering in Catalonia Crisis
    Poll: Over 60% of Spaniards Seek Constitutional Amendments Amid Catalonia Crisis
    Tags:
    court, referendum, Catalonia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok