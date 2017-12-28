Register
21:46 GMT +328 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A screen that shows the TV debate between German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and her challenger Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2017.

    SPD Party Leader Tops List of 2017 Political Losers in Germany - Poll

    © REUTERS/ Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over two-thirds (67 percent) of the Germans consider Martin Schulz, the leader of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD), the main political loser of 2017 in their country, the rankings of the Kantar Emnid research company, conducted on December 18-21 among 1,005 Germans, showed.

    According to the study conducted for Funke Mediengruppe publisher, 23 percent of Germans consider Schulz a political winner, while 10 percent abstained from answering the question. Among the SPD supporters, 47 percent of those polled consider Schulz as a loser, while 25 percent see him as a winner.

    Horst Seehofer, who leads the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), an ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), is in the second position in the rankings. Sixty-one percent of Germans consider the politician a loser, while 25 percent say Seehofer is a winner.

    Merkel, in turn, is the third in the rankings of this year's political losers, with 53 percent of Germans expressing such an opinion about the chancellor. Forty-one percent believe she is a winner.

    Among the CDU/CSU supporters, 62 percent of those polled express a positive opinion about Merkel, compared to 33 percent deeming her a political loser. As for Seehofer, he was characterized as a winner by 28 percent of the CDU/CSU supporters, while 59 percent of the respondents expressed a negative opinion about the politician.

    Thus, leaders of all the three parties, which seek to create the ruling coalition in Germany, top the political losers rankings.

    On the contrary, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier enjoys the public approval, with 65 percent of Germans considering him a political winner, and 19 percent characterizing him as a loser.

    Despite an initial refusal to form the so-called grand coalition with the conservative bloc, SPD leader Martin Schulz has stated earlier in December that the party had agreed to start preliminary talks with the CDU/CSU alliance on forming a coalition government. The move took place after CDU/CSU alliance, the Greens, and the FDP have failed to form so-called Jamaica governing coalition, thus putting the German government into a major deadlock.

    READ MORE: Tax the Rich: New Conditions Demanded for New German Government

    The stalemate took place after the country's Chancellor Angela Merkel has failed to form a majority government, the Bavarian leader Horst Seehofer has called a new grand coalition between Merkel's CDU/CSU and the centre-left SPD "the best option for Germany," emphasizing that such a scenario would be "better in any case than 'Jamaica,' new elections or a minority government."

    READ MORE: German FM Calls EU Reform Condition for SPD, CDU/CSU Coalition Talks

    Tags:
    Jamaica coalition, poll, Christian Social Union (CSU), Free Democratic Party (FDP), Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Horst Seehofer, Angela Merkel, Martin Schulz, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok