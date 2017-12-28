Frozen: While UK Turns Into Ice Kingdom, Twitter Audience Braces Up

The United Kingdom's national weather service has issued yellow warnings of ice in most parts of the country on Wednesday, accompanied by power outages and flight cancellations.

The United Kingdom is slowly turning into the kingdom of ice and snow, with temperature fluctuations causing problems both on the roads and in the sky.

Over 300 passengers are stuck at Stansted Airport after the chilly weather has provoked delays or cancellations of dozens of Ryanair and easyJet flights.

The situation on the country's roads is causing misery for travelers, with images on social media showing the UK buried under the snowpack.

Unfortunately, the winter has truly come and low temperatures are expected all across the UK on Thursday night (which might become the coldest of the year).