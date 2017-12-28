Automation Risks Increasing Gender, Income Inequality in UK - Think Tank

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The rise of machine use has a potential to exacerbate gender and income inequality in the United Kingdom as it could affect jobs generating 290 billion pounds (roughly $389 billion) in wages, the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) said in a report Thursday.

"In the absence of policy intervention, the most likely outcome of automation is an increase in inequalities of wealth, income and power… In the UK, the total level of wages associated with jobs with the technical potential to be automated is £290 billion per annum," the report read.

According to the IPPR, this sum represents 33 percent of all wages from labor in the United Kingdom's economy.

"In reality, the net value of wages lost through automation would be considerably lower. While increased automation of activities will replace some workers and labor earnings, employment and wages will rise in other areas of the labor market due to higher output and productivity," the report noted.

Moreover, the automation could increase gender and race inequality as "of all the jobs in the UK, a greater proportion of those held by women compared to men are likely to be technically automatable," the report noted. Some ethnic groups are also more likely to occupy low-skill jobs that can potentially be automated.

READ MORE: Violence Against Women is 'Rooted Deeply in Gender Inequality,' Activist Says

The report called on the UK government to take a greater role in providing support for companies in the integration of new technologies as well as to reform the country's job skills system.