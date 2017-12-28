'Family She Never Had': Meghan Markle's Sister Fires Back at Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is the first fiancée to be invited to royal festivities before the wedding, and Prince Harry seemed very excited about that fact.

Filling in as guest editor for Britain’s premier morning radio news and current-affairs show Prince Harry said that Meghan Markle, who is the first fiancée to have joined the royals during the holidays, had a fantastic Christmas with the family she “never had.”

“She’s done an absolutely amazing job, she’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had.”

While the audience might have been touched by Prince Harry’s words, Meghan’s half-sister from her father Thomas Markle’s first marriage Samantha Grant has immediately lashed out at him on Twitter.

Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her. Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged,she was just too busy. Read my book complete with facts and photos — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) 27 декабря 2017 г.

Meg's family(our family) is complete with sister, brother,aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self-sacrificing father. She always had this family,..Marrying merely extends it. — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) 27 декабря 2017 г.

She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was! — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) 27 декабря 2017 г.

Excited for my book coming out and wait until you see what our home life was like! — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) 25 декабря 2017 г.

Meghan Markle was in the spotlight during the Christmas holidays, which she spent with her future royal family at Sandringham palace. The royal wedding is set for May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle.