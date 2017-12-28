Register
16:37 GMT +328 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Prora Solitaire

    'Colossus of Prora': Hitler's Dream Comes True During Merkel's Era

    © Photo: Kurverwaltung Binz
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12

    The huge recreational complex at the Baltic Sea on the island of Rügen that was supposed to be the Nazi's premier holiday resort has now become one of the largest tourism projects in Europe.

    Germany' Nazis ordered the construction of a huge holiday sea complex with the capacity of hosting 20,000 people in the 1930s.

    The project was built from 1936 to 1939 and was supposed to become a major destination for Germans to spend their vacations, but these aspirations failed to materialize as construction had to be stopped during WWII.

    During the war, Prora's buildings were used by the DDR and USSR soldiers as barracks. After the withdrawal of the military forces, the buildings were mostly abandoned.

    READ MORE: Explore Top-Five Popular Winter Holiday Destinations in Russia (PHOTOS)

    Nowadays, the complex is reviving its past glory and today's Prora is considered one of the largest tourism projects in Europe.

    "Prora is a curse and a blessing at the same time," complex director Kai Gardeja told Sputnik Germany. "On the one hand, there is the curse of the past and a huge historical burden. But shaping the future is a blessing. It's one of the biggest tourism projects ever, and we're just getting started," he added.

    Prora Solitaire
    © Photo: Kurverwaltung Binz/Nico Offermann
    Prora Solitaire

    According to the tourism expert, investments into the holiday resort at the Baltic Sea have reached a total of 500 to 700 million euros.

    The initiative has not been without its fair share of controversy. On the one hand, German residents are concerned about the complex' historical past, and on the other — they are fond of the island of Rügen as a nice place to spend their holidays.

    "We are on the way to finding a 'golden path'. Tourists and residents will have to explore this place," Gardeja said.

    Answering Sputnik's question about opposition to the initiative among German residents, Gardeja admitted "yes." But he added that there are also those excited about the fact that "the place has finally been liberated" and is being used "non-politically."

    READ MORE: Five Facts About Legendary Soviet 'Artek' Summer Camp in Crimea

    According to Gardeja, international interest in the complex is also very high, not least because of Prora's history.

    "We enjoy incredible popularity, primarily in the US, as well as in Sweden, Denmark, France, Italy and in the Asian market," the complex director said.
    Gardeja believes that Prora will need about five to ten years to become one of the top tourist resorts worldwide.

    In his opinion, improving the reputation abroad "will contribute to an increasingly positive perception of the complex" on German soil as well.

    Related:

    British Journalist Planning to Publish Book About Soviet Holiday Resorts
    Tags:
    tourism, complex, holiday resort, Nazi, Adolf Hitler, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok