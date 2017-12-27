Register
23:10 GMT +327 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Package of cocaine

    Cocaine Seizures in Germany Reach All-Time High in 2017

    © AP Photo/ Arnulfo Franco
    Europe
    Get short URL
    210

    German customs and police have seized more cocaine this year than ever before. A similar trend can be observed all over the world, according to Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA).

    German customs officers confiscated seven times as much cocaine this year as in 2016, local public broadcaster ARD reported.

    "For the German customs this year was extraordinary, in a negative sense — the amounts are exorbitantly high," a customs representative told the media source.

    According to the latest data of the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), almost seven tons of cocaine have been confiscated at German borders in 2017, primarily in major port cities like Hamburg and Bremerhaven.

    Marijuana
    © AP Photo/ Eduardo Verdugo
    Weed on Fire: Germany Burns 550 Kg of Marijuana Worth Fortune to Heat Homes
    By contrast, overall cocaine seizures amounted to about one ton in 2016.

    The BKA argued that such a trend is common not only for Germany. According to its recent study, the amount of cocaine confiscated in various regions worldwide has doubled over the past five years.

    German authorities are now expecting new seizures as part of a "flood of cocaine" originating from South America.

    The BKA associates the rise in illegal drug trafficking with a significant expansion of the area of land that is used to grow the coca plant in Colombia. According to reports, illegal cocaine trade in Germany is organized by criminal gangs from Balkan countries and the Italian mafia.

    The news about the extraordinary cocaine seizures came one week after Munich customs destroyed around 550 kilograms of marijuana, an amount that corresponds to around 3.8 million joints.

    The marijuana was of such a good quality that it would have cost several million euros. The drugs were detected in Bavaria, south of Nuremberg, in December 2016, in a truck from Serbia.

    Related:

    Drugs Sold on the Dark Web Key 'Threat to EU Citizens’ Safety'
    Not a Crime in Norway: Parliament Moves to Decriminalize Drugs
    Tags:
    seizure, cocaine, drug trafficking, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok