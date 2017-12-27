The Knives That Stopped the Train

A forgetful Swiss cook has apologized after leaving a suitcase filled with knives on a train, forcing the police to evacuate passengers.

The police in St. Gallen canton stopped the train in Rorschach in northeastern Switzerland on Tuesday after the unattended suitcase inscribed with the words “8-tung gefaehrlich — Waffe" ("Warning, dangerous — Weapon") and pictures of explosions were found on board.

Using the phone number found on the bag, police officers tracked down its owner and, bringing him to the scene, ordered him to open it up.

The man explained to the police that he had accidentally left the case when getting off the train at an earlier stop.

He said the disquieting inscriptions and pictures attached to the bag were meant to scare his kids and prevent them from opening it.