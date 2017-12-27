Want a Tie? Come, Take Some! Kosovans Ridicule PM for Salary Hike (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Prime minister of Kosovo, Ramush Haradinaj has faced a very unusual form of protest.
A non-government organization has hung hundreds of ties from a fence outside a government building in the country’s capital of Pristina, following Haradinaj’s decision to double his and other senior government officials’ salaries.
Kushtrim Mehmeti of the NGO Beyond the Walls said Tuesday that he collected 214 ties and hung them on the fence around the prime minister’s office building.
#Cravat Protest in #Pristina.— Global a Go-Go (@narbutta) 26 декабря 2017 г.
Protesters donate cravats in response to PM #Haradinaj saying “I have to buy a tie, I have to buy a shirt…" when questioned about doubling his & others gov't salaries. #kosovo #Balkans #Government pic.twitter.com/m4hHu5FZaG
Haradinaj’s wage was doubled to 2,950 euros ($3,500) per month last week.
In TV interviews, the prime ministers said he needs more money to cover his wardrobe expenses, including on new ties and shirts.
"I have to buy a tie, I have to buy a shirt… I have to be on the level of responsibility," he said in a statement, which went viral over the weekend.
In reaction, Kosovo citizens have been donating ties, shirts and socks to mock the prime minister.
Kosovo is one the poorest countries in Europe, with a monthly average wage of €350 ($417).
