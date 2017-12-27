Want a Tie? Come, Take Some! Kosovans Ridicule PM for Salary Hike (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Last week, Prime Minister Haradinaj increased his salary, citing his wardrobe expenses to justify the controversial move. His wage has been doubled to $3,500 per month.

Prime minister of Kosovo, Ramush Haradinaj has faced a very unusual form of protest.

A non-government organization has hung hundreds of ties from a fence outside a government building in the country’s capital of Pristina, following Haradinaj’s decision to double his and other senior government officials’ salaries.

© AP Photo/ Visar Kryeziu A man passes by hundreds of collected ties and shirts hanging on the fence of the government building on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Kosovo capital Pristina

Kushtrim Mehmeti of the NGO Beyond the Walls said Tuesday that he collected 214 ties and hung them on the fence around the prime minister’s office building.

​Haradinaj’s wage was doubled to 2,950 euros ($3,500) per month last week.

In TV interviews, the prime ministers said he needs more money to cover his wardrobe expenses, including on new ties and shirts.

"I have to buy a tie, I have to buy a shirt… I have to be on the level of responsibility," he said in a statement, which went viral over the weekend.

In reaction, Kosovo citizens have been donating ties, shirts and socks to mock the prime minister.

Kosovo is one the poorest countries in Europe, with a monthly average wage of €350 ($417).