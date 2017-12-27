African Conservation Group Names Britain's Prince Harry Its President

The environmentalist organization expects that the “influential role” played by Prince Harry will contribute to its effort to protect Africa's natural heritage and support both wildlife and communities who live in and around conservation areas.

Prince Harry’s appointment reflects the widespread acknowledgement of his dedication to the protection of Africa’s environment since he left the British military in 2015.

In its announcement on Wednesday, the African Parks said it appreciated the Prince’s previous work with its teams in the relocation of elephants in Malawi and the installation of GPS collars on lions in an effort to keep them out of harm’s way.

Prince Harry has worked closely with conservation experts from several organizations – including the Zoological Society of London – to design a program that will gave him first-hand insight into the urgent challenges faced by conservation enthusiasts working on the ground in Africa.

