US Military Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing in Scotland (PHOTO)

An air-to-air refueling plane belonging to the US Air Force was forced to make an emergency landing on Wednesday, December 27, at Glasgow's Prestwick Airport.
The online air-tracking organization Flight Emergency posted on its Twitter feed, saying the event occurred during heavy turbulence in the early morning.
The unexplained incident took place as the aircraft was passing over the coastal town of Ayr, just south of Glasgow. The aircraft made a safe landing at approximately 8am GMT.
#Squawk7700 Emergency declared— Flight Emergency (@FlightEmergency) 27 December 2017
🇺🇸 US Air Force
KC135 58-0059 RCH742
/@CivMilAir pic.twitter.com/7Dr5ybaO6r
Descending for Prestwick. #Squawk7700 Emergency details unknown— Flight Emergency (@FlightEmergency) 27 December 2017
/ @CivMilAir pic.twitter.com/025h1tMDc8
Much of Scotland has been hit by turbulent weather, with icy conditions and snow falling across much of the country causing flight and public transport cancellations.
