US Military Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing in Scotland (PHOTO)

The four-engine US Air Force Boeing KC-135R experienced an unknown incident. The US Air Force has several bases in the United Kingdom.

An air-to-air refueling plane belonging to the US Air Force was forced to make an emergency landing on Wednesday, December 27, at Glasgow's Prestwick Airport.

The online air-tracking organization Flight Emergency posted on its Twitter feed, saying the event occurred during heavy turbulence in the early morning.

The unexplained incident took place as the aircraft was passing over the coastal town of Ayr, just south of Glasgow. The aircraft made a safe landing at approximately 8am GMT.

Much of Scotland has been hit by turbulent weather, with icy conditions and snow falling across much of the country causing flight and public transport cancellations.