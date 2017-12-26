'Made in Berlin'? New British Passports Might Be Designed Outside the UK

From 2019, British passports might be "made in Europe," with two foreign companies, believed to be German and French, being shortlisted as the most likely candidates, according to reports.
The documents are currently being made by the British security company De La Rue, but their contract is due to expire in 2019, paving the way for other firms outside the UK to compete for the contract.
The Times newspaper said that the deal to produce British travel documents from 2019 has yet to be made and noted that post-Brexit passports "could be produced by a European company."
For instance Tory MP Andrew Rosindell considered this fact a "humiliation" and called on the government to employ a UK company rather than a firm based in Germany or France.
"I want to see the new British passport manufactured in Britain in a British factory employing British people, because if it is not it rather defeats the objective of upholding British identity," he said.
At the same time, Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom noted that everyone should "support the UK's stance as a global free trading nation."
"At the same time we recognize that Britain has a huge amount to offer in terms of our manufacturing, our food, drink and all manner of services that we provide to the world," the politician said. "We can compete on a level playing field," she added.
Her announcement was followed by a statement of Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis saying that the contract for designing the "unique blue passport" after Brexit would be made in "spring next year."
All comments
Show new comments (0)