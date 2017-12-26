'Made in Berlin'? New British Passports Might Be Designed Outside the UK

Brexit supporters are jubilating about Britain's plans to revert to the original blue passport, a move that many consider a step to restoring national identity. However, their joy is overshadowed by the fact that the new documents could be produced in Germany after the UK leaves the EU.

From 2019, British passports might be "made in Europe," with two foreign companies, believed to be German and French, being shortlisted as the most likely candidates, according to reports.

The documents are currently being made by the British security company De La Rue, but their contract is due to expire in 2019, paving the way for other firms outside the UK to compete for the contract.

The Times newspaper said that the deal to produce British travel documents from 2019 has yet to be made and noted that post-Brexit passports "could be produced by a European company."

Such a possibility has been vividly debated by British politicians and ordinary citizens, some of whom were unpleasantly surprised about the fact that their new long-awaited national IDs would still be "made in Berlin rather than in Britain."

For instance Tory MP Andrew Rosindell considered this fact a "humiliation" and called on the government to employ a UK company rather than a firm based in Germany or France.

"I want to see the new British passport manufactured in Britain in a British factory employing British people, because if it is not it rather defeats the objective of upholding British identity," he said.

At the same time, Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom noted that everyone should "support the UK's stance as a global free trading nation."

"At the same time we recognize that Britain has a huge amount to offer in terms of our manufacturing, our food, drink and all manner of services that we provide to the world," the politician said. "We can compete on a level playing field," she added.

Following a string of British concessions in the ongoing Brexit negotiations with the EU, UK PM Theresa May announced the decision to return the color of the British passport to its historic gold and blue , changing it from today's EU-standard burgundy.

Her announcement was followed by a statement of Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis saying that the contract for designing the "unique blue passport" after Brexit would be made in "spring next year."