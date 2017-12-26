Outrage as UK Giant Tesco Sold Rotten Turkey on Xmas

The British supermarket chain has been slammed by dozens of furious customers who had purchased meat that expired by Christmas.

Angry customers claim that Tesco had ruined their Christmas Day as the “rotten, rancid” turkeys they bought tasted like “acid” and “chemicals” so that they had no other option but to throw it away. People immediately took to social media to express their outrage and wondered whether their case was the only one but found many supporters.

@Tesco very disappointed as had the worst Christmas ever. Bought your finest turkey for Christmas lunch and Christmas morning your turkey was off. Ruined the whole day as only get all my family together once every two years. Cheers Tesco — Julie duer (@julie_duer) 26 декабря 2017 г.

Thanks @Tesco for ruining our Christmas discgusting turkey I had delivered Fri stinking and rotten just had to throw away #tesco — Karen Carter (@karen_cb_) 25 декабря 2017 г.

@Tesco Opened my Turkey this morning to prepare, and it absolutely stinks. Lovely festive aroma in the house —NOT. Stored correctly this end, so thank you @tesco 👏

Planned family meal ruined! 👍 — Lorraine Douglas (@LorraineDxx) 25 декабря 2017 г.

Turkey bought for christmas dinner is off, thanks @Tesco — James Hill (@JamesEfc95) 25 декабря 2017 г.

@Tesco my husband has had d & v after we had a Tesco turkey yesterday. He has been unwell since eating it. It smelt a bit funny when cooking, not appetising at all. He was the only person who ate the leg. Purchased from Tesco Carlton and was within date when cooked. — KB (@mrskbryan) 26 декабря 2017 г.

@Tesco Turkey tasted awful, couldn't eat and left terrible taste; still with me now. No receipt please advise. — Marcus Newby (@marcusonewby) 26 декабря 2017 г.

Thank you Tesco for the Finest Turkey Crown with a sell by date of 26/12 that had gone off by the 25th… ruining our Christmas Dinner! Imagine my sheer panic at 6am on Xmas Day, opening the turkey wrap to be hit by that 'gone off' smell with 10 people coming to Xmas Dinner! 😱 — Alison Kendall (@alisonkendall2) 26 декабря 2017 г.

Last year dozens of frustrated customers discovered their turkeys were grey inside. The off-colored meat was allegedly caused by green muscle disease, a degenerative muscle condition in turkeys, which is not harmful.