18:26 GMT +326 December 2017
    This Monday, Dec.11, 2017 file picture shows removed baby milk boxes pictured in a drugstore, in Anglet, southwestern France

    France's Prosecutors to Probe Salmonella Contamination of Baby Milk - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Bob Edme, File
    Europe
    The investigation will reportedly focus on possible charges over causing unintentional injuries and threatening the lives of others, as well as possible deception and failures in the product recall procedure, the AFP news agency reported.

    French prosecutors have opened an investigation into salmonella contamination following an international recall of powdered milk by dairy giant Lactalis, French news magazine Le Point reported, adding that the product withdrawal affected consumers even in distant countries  such as China, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sudan.

    Reports of about 20 children who had consumed the powdered milk, sold under different brand names both in France and around the world, first emerged in early December.

    Following the accounts, the company started a major recall on December 10, withdrawing about 7,000 tons of packets, produced in Craon, northwest France. As Lactalis has explained, at that time they were not aware of the extent to which the potentially dangerous powder may have been consumed around the world, prompting another broader recall on December 21.

    According to the media outlet, the probe will focus on possible charges, including causing accidental injuries and endangering the lives of others, as well as possible fraud and omissions in the product recall procedure.

    Tags:
    salmonella outbreak, contamination, France
