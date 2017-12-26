Sic Transit Gloria Mundi: World's Only Latin News Broadcast to Go Off Air

The days of Nuntii Latini, the world's only weekly news program in Latin, are numbered, as Finnish national broadcaster Yle is poised to discontinue it after its 30-year anniversary.

Earlier in November, Yle announced plans to take Nuntii Latini, which has been running for several decades, off the air due to dwindling audiences increasingly resorting to the Internet.

However, following a public outcry and an international petition to stop the cancellation of the world's only surviving news broadcast in the classic language, Nuntii Latini was granted a two-year deferment, much anticipated by Latinists across the world.

In the petition, the news program was described as a testament to the vitality and flexibility of Latin, uniting language enthusiasts throughout the world, as well as an invaluable teaching tool.

After a discussion with the three-person Latinist team behind the broadcast, featuring Docent Reijo Pitkäranta, professor Tuomo Pekkanen and Virpi Seppälä-Pekkanen, Yle agreed to postpone the implementation of its decision to stop Nuntii Latini and allow the program to linger on air until the spring of 2019, when it will turn exactly 30 years old.

"Yle has come to an understanding with the makers of the program that it will continue until spring 2019. We have received a great deal of praise for Nuntii Latini and many listeners have also lamented its termination. We can now fulfill the wishes of Latin aficionados and perhaps inspire others abroad to continue the program," Yle creative content director Ville Vilén said, adding that the program has survived all these years as a result of the staff's high-quality work and personal engagement.

​Nuntii Latini has been offering listeners weekly reviews of recent world news and human interest stories since 1989. It is aired on Fridays by Yle Radio.

​Latin, the dominant language of the Roman Empire, belongs to the Italic branch of the Indo-European family and has given rise to Romance languages such as Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, French and Romanian. Over the centuries Latin was widely used as the lingua franca across the world, as well as the language of international communication, scholarship and science well into the 18th century. As of today, Latin remains the official language of the Holy See and the Roman Rite of the Catholic Church.

​Today, many countries, cities and organizations have Latin mottos, such as Semper Fidelis (always loyal), the motto of the US Marine Corps, or Per Ardua ad Astra ("through the struggle to the stars"), the motto of the UK Royal Air Force.