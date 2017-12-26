Register
13:20 GMT +326 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Esrange

    In Search of Space: Sweden Hopeful to Get Big on Small Satellite Market

    CC BY 3.0 / DLR Picture / TEXUS 50 launched with a VSB-30 rocket
    Europe
    Get short URL
    111

    Sweden's only space base, located in the country's northernmost area, is preparing for a massive government investment of SEK 500 million ($60 million) poised to usher Esrange into the global satellite market.

    Although the government is yet to decide on the investment in early 2018, Esrange is already looking forward to expansion, which would allow for the commercial launch of smaller satellites en masse, a perspective advised by a previous government investigation.

    "In order to win some time in case of a positive decision, we are already on track, as the market also expects us to be able to deliver," Esrange location manager Lennart Poromaa told Swedish Radio.

    The expansion project includes an extra launch ramp some four kilometers from existing facilities, as well as an infrastructural boost to the mostly road-less surrounding area, including thoroughfares and bridges.

    "New types of rockets that will launch small satellites are much bigger, so we need to move further away from our main building where personnel are stationed. It's all about safety," Poromaa explained.

    US space shuttle Discovery Mission Specialist European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Christer Fuglesang of Sweden prepares food in the galley on the middeck of Discovery 11 December 2006
    © AFP 2017/ NASA
    Sweden's Only Astronaut Believes Country Could Send Person to Mars in 20 Years
    In recent years, the demand for small-sized satellites, the tiniest of which are the size of a milk carton, has soared. Smaller satellites are used for monitoring crops and keeping an eye on climate change across the globe, as a cheap and handy way of gathering real-time information.

    Previously, a business analysis by the Swedish National Space Board indicated that converting Esrange into a space port for small-size satellites would be viable. The Swedish government is however yet to decide on the massive SEK 500 million ($60 million) investment after New Year.

    ​"Our attitude is that if we are going to undertake such a large infrastructure investment as has been proposed, then we need to ensure that the business becomes self-financed through fees and that there is sufficient interest from commercial actors," Space Minister Helene Hellmark Knutsson said, venturing that Sweden had a decisive edge over other European competitors, as Esrange is a functioning base that does not need to be created from scratch. Additionally, Esrange is part of a space cluster in the region, together with the Institute for Space Physics in Kiruna.

    However, the expansion plans were met with skepticism from the indigenous Sami people engaged in the reindeer husbandry.

    "The expansion will swallow reindeer pasture lands. It is as if the entire northern part of the Sami village is cut off," local Sami leader Aslak Allas said, advocating for the base to stick to its current limits.

    ​Built in 1964, the Esrange Space Center is a rocket range and research center located about 40 kilometers east of the town of Kiruna, Norrbotten County. It is currently used for scientific research with high-altitude balloons, investigation of the aurora borealis, rocket launches and satellite tracking, among other things. Its location 200 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle and surrounded by a vast wilderness is by many considered ideal for launching satellites. Over the decades, more than 550 sounding rockets and 520 stratospheric balloons have been launched from Esrange.

    READ ALSO: Sweden to Arrange Europe's Largest Test Area for Drones

    Related:

    Sweden to Arrange Europe's Largest Test Area for Drones
    Home Away From Home: Sweden Moves Arctic Town Being Devoured by the Earth
    Tags:
    satellite, space exploration, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Jingle All the Way: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Jingle All the Way: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Lookin' for Outlaws in All the Wrong places
    Lookin' for Outlaws in All the Wrong Places
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok