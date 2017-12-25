Register
25 December 2017
    'Hitler Was Good!' Jewish Student Attacked by Classmates in Germany

    The anti-Semitic incident occurred in a Berlin school in mid-December and has made headlines in media over the last few days.

    A Jewish German student has become a victim to anti-Semitic abuse by his Arab classmates in the Ernst Reuter School in Berlin, according to reports.

    The incident took place during a discussion of the Middle Eastern conflict when the 18-year-old Jewish student spoke against the creation of a Palestinian state and received a tough response from his fellow students.

    As reported by the Berliner Zeitung, several young people who originally come from Arab countries surrounded their Jewish fellow student and verbally abused him. For example, one girl allegedly said: "Wallah, Hitler was good, because he killed the Jews, he was a good man!"

    ​"Wallah, Hitler was good!" Noooo, we have no problems with the imported Arabic anti-Semitism…"

    ​"THAT's COMPLETELY WRONG: Incorrect tolerance of some leading politicians paved the ground for IMPORTED Jew Hate, which is obviously not limited to the lower educational levels of foreign haters."

    ​How can something like this go unpunished???? All of them —to the next plane and back home!

    Talking to a local Jewish newspaper, the student said that he faced insults before and that anti-Semitic abuse had been a common practice in his school life.

    "I tried to stay calm, to smile and to present facts, but I decided to break my silence on the comment about Hitler," he said.

    READ MORE: Heiling a Cab: Enraged Driver Screams That Hitler 'Was a Great Man'

    Following the incident, the student, who had been attending the school for two years, complained about the attack to the principal, who pledged to protect him.

    The school administration confirmed the incident with a statement on its home page.

    "With dismay and in clear rejection, we have to announce that an anti-Semitic incident occurred in our school last week in which one of our students experienced discrimination," the statement said.

    According to the Berliner Zeitung, the girl who made the abusive statement immediately noticed that her words were discriminatory and apologized to the student.

    Anti-Semitism, Jewish, students, school, Germany
