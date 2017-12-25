Meghan Markle Attends Royal Christmas Festivities

Meghan Markle has become the first fiancée to join the royal family for their annual Christmas Day celebrations.

Prince Harry’s bride-to-be has been in the spotlight during the festivities at Sandringham, the Queen’s Norfolk estate. Markle’s presence at the royal Christmas celebration was considered by many as a major breach of protocol, although some people believed it was a sign that the royal family was becoming more modern.

Merry Christmas! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have joined members of the Royal Family for the Morning Service on Christmas Day in Sandringham. pic.twitter.com/6DMRGFPntt — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 25 декабря 2017 г.

Markle, wearing an elegant beige coat and brown beret, was accompanied by her fiancé, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton during a Christmas Day service at church.

Social media was set alight as Meghan appeared before the crowds:

She is just lovely and they are soooo in love😍😍

Happy Xmas — Frizz (@99frizz99) 25 декабря 2017 г.

@meghanmarkle waiting outside Sandringham to see you and Harry!! Please let everyone in ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — octavia (@octaviaholman) 25 декабря 2017 г.

Wow I think I am actually falling in love with Meghan Markle. This outfit for Sandringham. That hat 😍 pic.twitter.com/JwDEyFCctg — Queen of Wools, Mother of Sons, First of her Name (@lovekeels) 25 декабря 2017 г.

Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry for a Royal Christmas 2017! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/XIQ8jrPQ2Q — Royally_Petite (@RoyallyPetite) 25 декабря 2017 г.

Christmas time, Royal Family style at Sandringham. 96 year old Duke of Edinburgh looking well. But most eyes on the newest arrival, Meghan Markle. Who walked with future sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge pic.twitter.com/2dxCIoeZIP — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) 25 декабря 2017 г.

Nearly two weeks ago the couple announced that their wedding was set for May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle.