MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A car rammed into the main entrance of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) headquarters in Berlin around midnight local time (23:00 GMT on Sunday), city police have reported.

An initial investigation indicates that a driver rammed his car into the building with the intention of committing suicide, the police added.

"Around midnight, a man drove a car toward the entrance of the SPD party headquarters in the Willy-Brandt-Haus in Kreuzberg. Apart from the driver himself, no one was injured," the Berlin Police said on Twitter.

The incident comes in light of the recent deadlock in the German government, after Chancellor Angela Merkel failed to form a majority government, the Bavarian leader Horst Seehofer has called a new grand coalition between Merkel's CDU/CSU and the center-left SPD "the best option for Germany," emphasizing that such a scenario would be "better in any case than 'Jamaica,' new elections or a minority government."

The SPD is the second largest parliamentary fraction, having obtained 153 mandates during the federal elections on September 24, with the leading alliance of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) garnering 246 seats.

The required majority to elect a German chancellor and form a government is 355 seats and following the November 20 withdrawal of the German Free Democratic Party (FDP) from the coalition talks with the CDU/CSU union and the Greens (prospective 'Jamaica coalition'), there occurred a situation described by the country's president as "unprecedented in 70 years," the only remaining options for the CDU/CSU are either further attempts to form a coalition, a minority government or new elections.