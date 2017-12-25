Register
25 December 2017
    In this image taken from video released by Spanish Royal Palace, Spain's King Felipe VI delivers a speech on television from Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.

    Spanish King Urges New Catalan Parliament to Respect Different Political Views

    © AP Photo/ Spain's Royal Palace
    Europe
    MADRID (Sputnik) - The new parliament of Catalonia, where the pro-independence parties won an absolute majority in the December 21 election, should respect different political positions and act responsibly, King Felipe VI of Spain stated in his Christmas address to the nation.

    "A few days ago, the Catalan people voted to elect their representatives to the parliament, who now have to solve problems related to all Catalans, respecting diversity and responsibly thinking for the good of all," Felipe said in his address.

    People wave independence flags just after the speech of Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Santi Palacios
    Catalan Parties Define Strategy After Crucial Regional Snap Election
    The path can not again lead to anything that creates disagreements, uncertainty, disappointment, moral, civil and economic impoverishment of the whole society, the Spanish King stressed, calling for path of normal coexistence of diverse Catalan society to restore stability and mutual respect.

    In his address, Felipe also recalled the tragedy that occurred in August in Catalonia — the terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, saying that only democratic unity, the strength of the rule of law, the effectiveness of international cooperation can defeat Islamist terrorism. "We will act this way, always remembering and respecting the victims," the king said.

    Europe is now at a historical crossroads, Felipe said."Spain must restore its dominant role in the European project, which now requires more vitality and momentum," he stressed.

    Barcelona residents wait for the Parliament to announce the results of the referendum on the independence of Catalonia
    © Sputnik/ Javier Luengo
    Left-Wing Catalan Party Vows to Pursue Catalonia's Independence After Elections
    The king traditionally concluded his address with a congratulation on Christmas in Castilian, Basque, Catalan and Galician.

    On Thursday, the Catalans cast their ballots in the snap election, which followed dissolution of the local government, the Generalitat, by Madrid after it had adopted a resolution on the region’s independence from Spain in late October.

    According to the preliminary results revealed on Friday, the ruling Popular Party (PP) won three seats. Three pro-independence parties — Together for Catalonia (JuntsxCat), Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) and Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP) – secured 70 seats in the 135-seat regional legislature, two seats above the 68 required to have an absolute majority. However, the unionist Citizens (Ciudadanos, C’s) party is set to be the largest party.

    2017 Catalan independence referendum, King Felipe VI, Spain
