Ukraine-Russia Border Checkpoints Connected to Interpol, Europol Databases

"Since January 1, 2018, 00:01 a.m. [December 31, 22:01 GMT], each Russian citizen, who wants to cross the Ukrainian border, will have to leave fingerprints and provide all biometrical data. All crossing points … have been equipped with advanced systems of biometric data acquisition and connected to the databases of Interpol and Europol," Shkiryak wrote on his Facebook page.
A number of Ukrainian officials, including members of the parliament, have repeatedly called for the introduction of a visa regime with Russia, however the Ukrainian authorities consider that it would have a negative impact on the country's citizens. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would adhere to the reciprocity principle in visa-related issues with Kiev.
All comments
Show new comments (0)