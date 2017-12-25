Ukraine-Russia Border Checkpoints Connected to Interpol, Europol Databases

KIEV (Sputnik) – All crossing points on the Ukrainian-Russian border have been equipped with the system of biometric data acquisition and connected to the databases of Interpol and Europol, Ukrainian Interior Minister's adviser Zoryan Shkiryak said on Sunday.

"Since January 1, 2018, 00:01 a.m. [December 31, 22:01 GMT], each Russian citizen, who wants to cross the Ukrainian border, will have to leave fingerprints and provide all biometrical data. All crossing points … have been equipped with advanced systems of biometric data acquisition and connected to the databases of Interpol and Europol," Shkiryak wrote on his Facebook page.

On September 1, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree on introduction of biometrical control system for foreigners on the country’s borders starting from January 1, 2018.

A number of Ukrainian officials, including members of the parliament, have repeatedly called for the introduction of a visa regime with Russia, however the Ukrainian authorities consider that it would have a negative impact on the country's citizens. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would adhere to the reciprocity principle in visa-related issues with Kiev.