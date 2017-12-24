Register
18:48 GMT +324 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Cryptocurrency Art Gallery

    Bundesbank: No Plans to Introduce Fiat-Based Eurozone Cryptocurrency

    CC0 / Namecoin / Cryptocurrency Art Gallery
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    German financial regulators say they have no plans to introduce a European Central Bank (ECB)-backed cryptocurrency in the near-term, citing their concern with a lack of understanding of digital currency market mechanisms, and associated risks and costs.

    Kristian Rouz German central bank officials say the introduction of a euro-based cryptocurrency is unlikely in the foreseeable future due to the high amount of risk and volatility associated with digital currencies. This comes after two prominent US derivatives and futures trading platforms launched bitcoin securities, and the entailing shock to the cryptocurrency markets.

    Deutsche Bundesbank board member Carl-Ludwig Thiele said the Eurozone will stick to the traditional payments and settlement methods, and warned of possible large-scale losses of investment capital associated with cryptocurrency trading.

    “Digital central bank money analogous to cash is currently not in sight,” Thiele said.

    The largest digital currency, Bitcoin, continued its decline after regaining ground Friday, dropping to roughly $13,900 per coin during the pre-Christmas weekend from above $20,000 a week ago. This as many experts believe central bank-based cryptocurrencies could be just around the corner due to the rising popularity and mainstream acceptance of Bitcoin.

    READ MORE: Russia is Wise to Embrace Blockchain, Shouldn't Restrict Bitcoin — Specialist

    Over the past two weeks, the Chicago Board Options Exchange and Chicago Mercantile Exchange introduced bitcoin futures traded against the dollar. These securities are seen as conventionally-accepted due to their indirect backing by the Federal Reserve, and can be used for bank transactions.

    These latest developments suggested the Eurozone – battling the risk of disinflation for the past eight years – could launch a cryptocurrency of its own, alleviating the negative effects of its common monetary policy, which does not equally benefit the diverse national economies across the block.

    Additionally, the Japanese government embraced Bitcoin this year by legalizing it as a medium for payment and settlements. China is about to introduce official central bank regulations for bitcoin, while a surge in cryptocurrency trading in South Korea provided a boost to its domestic investment.

    German monetary authorities are, however, more skeptical due to their conservative approach to policy.

    “We are seeing a rapid increase in value, which brings the risk of rapid losses,” Bundesbank Governor Thiele said.

    An official cryptocurrency could benefit the Eurozone by allowing higher borrowing costs in prosperous national economies of the Northern Europe, and keeping them low where inflation is key to growth – places like Greece and Italy. Currently, the European Central Bank (ECB) conducts a uniform policy, to the dismay of both the North and South.

    READ MORE: Indian Tax Authorities Probe 500K Bitcoin Traders for Alleged Tax Evasion

    Germany argues for higher interest rates, while Italy advocates higher inflation – and the ECB has been unsuccessful at achieving either.

    According to the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), it is too early to determine whether central banks would consider the issuance of their own cryptocurrencies as beneficial, as possible positive effects are unclear, the associated risks are not yet fully assessed, and blockchain technology – the fundamental basis for cryptocurrency – remains obscure and unproven.

    “If their (investors’) losses affect others because they were financed with loans, then that would increase the risk of distortions on financial markets,” the chairman of Germany’s economic advisory board Christoph Schmidt said.

    In other words, overleveraged investors might opt to allocate capital in bitcoin in hopes of obtaining a significant return-on-investment. They could then alleviate the debt pressure with the bitcoin-generated revenue.

    However, rife volatility in bitcoin trading could wipe a significant volume of investment capital off the market, rendering some investors insolvent in the face of their existing obligations.

    This as the Eurozone, and the German economy in particular, are significantly overleveraged as a consequence of the tepid economic recovery of the first part of the current decade.

    However, German regulators say a central bank-backed cryptocurrency remains a possibility once its possible positive effects and risks are fully understood. Monetary authorities are closely watching the developments in digital currency markets, and are ‘staying on the ball,’ says Felix Hufeld, President of the German financial watchdog BaFin.

    “We are all working on understanding the topic and building our know-how,” he said.

    The Bundesbank is paying particular attention to such possible risks associated with a hypothetical fiat-based cryptocurrency as scaling, financial and cybersecurity, as well as costs.

    Related:

    Bitcoin Races to $20K Mark as CBOE, CME Introduce Cryptocurrency Futures
    Meet the Cryptocurrency That Outperformed Bitcoin
    S Korea Reportedly Suspects Pyongyang of Hacking Into Cryptocurrency Exchange
    Cryptocurrency for Terror: US Woman Accused of Using Bitcoin to Fund Daesh
    Tags:
    cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Eurozone, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Environmental Projects That Revitalize Urban Landscapes
    Environmental Projects That Revitalize Urban Landscapes
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok