In early 2018, Theresa May will reportedly abandon her Conservative general election pledge to give MPs a free vote on overturning the fox hunting ban, risking the fury of rural Tories.

However, a Downing Street source described the report as “pure speculation” and reiterated the government’s position: “There is no vote that could change the current policy on foxhunting scheduled in this session of parliament”, which ends in 2019.

The Conservatives had pledged in their election manifesto to hold a free vote on a bill in government allowing parliament to decide on the future of the Hunting Act 2004.

I see this as a response to the collective influence of animal advocates on social media. YOU made this happen! 🦊 #HuntingAct #HuntingWithHounds #FoxHunting #AnimalWelfare RT pic.twitter.com/kz2zli075T — Dr Daniel Allen (@Dr_Dan_1) 24 декабря 2017 г.

During her election campaign Theresa May favored foxhunting and while visiting a factory in Leeds, she said: "As it happens, we maintain our commitment, we have had a commitment previously as a Conservative party, to allow a free vote on foxhunting."

Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader, has repeatedly slammed the prime minister for supporting foxhunting during the election.

The law, introduced by Labour in 2004, bans the use of dogs to hunt foxes and other wild mammals in England and Wales.

