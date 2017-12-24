Register
15:39 GMT +324 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Cyber space

    UK Tracked 100 Hacking Groups Trying to Steal Gov't Sensitive Data - Official

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK intelligence services are tracking the activity of 100 foreign hacker groups, which are trying to steal the country's sensitive data, Ciaran Martin, the head of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said Sunday.

    "The 100 [hacking] groups range from fully subordinate employees of the state… all the way to small criminal groups operating outside any legal framework," Martin said in an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper.

    According to the official, the most active groups are funded from Russia, China, North Korea and Iran, with the number of hackers working for such groups reaching 1,000.

    READ MORE: Internet-Connected Toys Could Let Hackers Access Your Children

    Since the beginning of the year, the intelligence services have reportedly detected about 750 cyberattacks targeting the country's infrastructure and financial system. The hackers are using the stolen information and fake data as a weapon.

    Russian hacker bear
    CC BY 2.0 / Marcin Wichary / Russian hacker bear
    Trump Likely to Extend National Emergency in Response to Alleged Russian Hacks - Official
    Martin told the newspaper that all threats to national security had moved to "cyber dimension."

    The issue of cybersecurity has been particularly acute over the past months in the United Kingdom after a number of major cyberattacks hit the country, as well as other states around the world. In May, WannaCry ransomware affected over 200,000 computers in some 150 countries, including those belonging to the UK National Health Service. The attack affected the work of 48 hospitals across England and Scotland, hundreds of scheduled operations and appointments were canceled.

    UK and US officials blamed North Korea for the attacks. Deputy Permanent Representative of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to the UN Kim In Ryong said that attempts to link North Korea with the cyberattacks were "ridiculous."

    Related:

    Car Crash Shuts Down M40 Highway Nearly Seven Hours Near Oxford, UK (PHOTO)
    UK PM's Aide Hits Out at Viral Tweet Claiming New UK Passport to Cost '£500m'
    The UK Could Have Had Any Passport Color It Wanted and Stay in the EU – Official
    UK Foreign Secretary Johnson Visits Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow
    UK Journalists Allegedly Stage DR Congo Child Labor Video Against China
    A Quarter of UK Labour MPs Defy Jeremy Corbyn on EU Withdrawal Bill
    Tags:
    sensitive data, hacker attack, hackers, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holidays Are Coming! The Christmas Lights of Moscow
    The Holidays Are Coming! Moscow's Christmas Lights
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok