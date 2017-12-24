Car Crash Shuts Down M40 Highway Nearly Seven Hours Near Oxford, UK (PHOTO)

As the result of a car accident, at least six people suffered injuries; the northbound lanes of the M40 highway between junction 10 and junction 11 were closed in both directions.

The Oxfordshire M40 has fully reopened nearly six hours after its closure due to a car crash involving several vehicles, Highways England reports via Twitter.

Late on Saturday, Thames Valley Police warned motorists to avoid the area of the incident and choose alternative routes as there were "a multi vehicle RTC."

PlS RT. The northbound carriageway of the M40 between junction ten and junction 11 is currently closed after a multi vehicle RTC.

We would advise motorists to avoid the area at this time while emergency services are at the scene. pic.twitter.com/ezYkJI1Gfl — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) December 24, 2017

Emergency services and traffic officers rushed to the scene, as 6 people were reported injured after an accident due to an overturned vehicle.

#M40 J10 — J11 NORTH….. all traffic is HELD.. emergency services and @HighwaysEAST #TrafficOfficers in attendance with an accident.. we'll update you asap. pic.twitter.com/B66QLuoJQm — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) December 24, 2017

The accident also caused damage to the central reservation barrier and as long as debris from the collision were being removed, the exit and entry slip roads were used to divert the traffic.

Later one lane of the highway was opened in order to clear the enormous line of cars.

#M40 northbound, traffic held due to collision J3 — J4 towards #HighWycombe…. expect 1 lane to be opened shortly… pic.twitter.com/HVhDtE3P2O — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) December 24, 2017

People were told to turn their cars around and leave the highway, according to social media users who were stuck in M40.

Here’s a photo of all cars turned the opposite way on the M40 pic.twitter.com/VbDp9HL9D8 — Scott Thorne (@ScottThorne1994) December 24, 2017

The highway was finally opened after the clean-up work was completed.

On Friday, another accident occured, with the southbound lanes being closed after a beer truck caught fire while driving.