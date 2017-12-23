German Military Pilots Will Reportedly Use Civil Helicopters for Training

According to the Spiegel magazine, on Tuesday the German Defense Ministry signed a 21-million euro ($25 million) contract with the ADAC automobile club, which will provide Eurocopter EC 135 civil helicopters for the training of military pilots.
READ MORE: Bundeswehr Rape Claims Double, German Defense Minister Sees 'Positive Sign'
The civil helicopters will be used by servicemen for getting piloting skills, while all military tasks will be trained during flights on military helicopters.
The German Armed Forces have been facing sharp criticism within last several years over the poor state of its armament. In 2016, a poll showed that about 43 percent of German soldiers mistrusted their weapons.
All comments
Show new comments (0)