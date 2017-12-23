German Military Pilots Will Reportedly Use Civil Helicopters for Training

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German military pilots will use civil helicopters for training because of the shortage in military ones, local media reported on Saturday.

According to the Spiegel magazine, on Tuesday the German Defense Ministry signed a 21-million euro ($25 million) contract with the ADAC automobile club, which will provide Eurocopter EC 135 civil helicopters for the training of military pilots.

The contract was signed because of the German armed forces lack military helicopters in working condition. According to the report, the Eurocopter Tiger and the NHIndustries NH90 military helicopters are often facing technical failures and are not always available for training flights.

The civil helicopters will be used by servicemen for getting piloting skills, while all military tasks will be trained during flights on military helicopters.

The German Armed Forces have been facing sharp criticism within last several years over the poor state of its armament. In 2016, a poll showed that about 43 percent of German soldiers mistrusted their weapons.