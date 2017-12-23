Register
    British passport

    The UK Could Have Had Any Passport Color It Wanted and Stay in the EU – Official

    Europe
    Does a change in a passport color mean breakthrough for a country seeking to withdraw from the EU? The European Parliament's high-ranking official seems to know the answer.

    The European Parliament's chief coordinator Guy Verhofstadt has poured cold water on UK Prime Minister Theresa May's claim that changing the color of British passports heralds a victory for the country's sovereignty.

    He tweeted that it is up to the UK to decide on the passports' color while being a member of the EU.

    Whereas the British government claimed that the country's new colored passports will mean more freedom for Britons, EU officials pointed to an array of problems in this vein, including possible travel delays and additional paperwork.

    Earlier this week, the Home Office announced that UK passports which will be issued after October 2019 will be dark blue and gold, replacing the current burgundy cover. The navy blue model was first used in Britain in 1921.

    travel, government, sovereignty, color, passports, Brexit, European Parliament, Guy Verhofstadt, Theresa May, Britain
