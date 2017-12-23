Register
18:28 GMT +323 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron meet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 15, 2017

    Macron, Merkel Call for Prisoner Exchange Agreements' Implementation in Donbass

    © REUTERS/ Guido Bergmann/Courtesy of Bundesregierung
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron called for the early implementation of agreements on prisoners exchange in Donbass, the German government said in a statement on Saturday.

    In November, Ukrainian Choice movement leader Viktor Medvedchuk, Kiev's representative in the humanitarian subgroup at the Minsk talks, said that Kiev and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) coordinated lists of prisoners for the swap. At the first stage, Kiev will hand over 306 people, the militia will return 74.

    "German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron welcome the agreement of the Trilateral Contact Group on the exchange of up to 280 prisoners from both sides of the contact line. The agreement should be promptly implemented," the statement said.

    US and Ukrainian soldiers stand guard during opening ceremony of the 'Fearless Guardian - 2015', Ukrainian-US Peacekeeping and Security command and staff training, in western Ukraine, in Lviv region, Monday, April 20, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky
    'Entirely Defensive in Nature': US Agrees to Provide Lethal Aid to Ukraine
    The two leaders have also called for speeding up the work on the realization of political clauses of the Minsk peace accords.

    "They [Merkel and Macron] stress the necessity to accelerate the work on the political package, which is stipulated by the Minsk agreements, including amnesty, special status, local election and constitution amendments," the statement read further.

    The German chancellor and the French president also demanded that Russian servicemen return to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination in Donbas.

    "They [Merkel and Macron] demand the return of the Russian officers to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination in Donbas, which plays a crucial role in supporting OSCE [the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] observers and the ceasefire agreements," the statement added.

    READ MORE: Ukrainian Authorities Designate Russian Fairy Tales as National Security Threat

    The conflict in eastern Ukraine has been brewing since April 2014 nearly two months after the nationalist forces came to power through a coup in Kiev. The government launched a military operation targeting the Donetsk and Lugansk regions that had demanded independence from Ukraine. The conflicting parties signed a ceasefire agreement in February 2015 in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, brokered by Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine. The Minsk Accords charted a roadmap toward deescalating the conflict. 

    Related:

    Ukrainian Bill on Donbass Reintegration Unacceptable De Jure, De Facto - Kremlin
    Ukraine's Parliament Adopts Bill on Donbass Reintegration
    Ukraine’s Parliament Plans to Approve Donbass Reintegration Bill on Thursday –MP
    Tags:
    exchange, prisoners, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Donbass, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 16-22)
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok