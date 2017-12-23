Dozens of Firemen Fight Blaze in the London Zoo (PHOTO)

The London Zoo has confirmed that animals have been affected by the fire which broke out in the Animal Adventure section of the Zoo and spread to an adjacent shop.

The zoo's vets report that nine-year-old aardvark Misha has died, whereas four meerkats were missing after the fire.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on Twitter that the fire was finally taken under control, though "crews will remain on the scene throughout the morning damping down the fire."

More than 70 firefighters and ten fire engines were engaged in battling a blaze which erupted at cafe and shop in London Zoo early in the morning.

Misha the aardvark has died in the fire at London zoo. This is horrible. A picture of her with her best friend Kiyo in happier times. RIP Misha pic.twitter.com/amPIjhS6pR — Felicity Morse (@FelicityMorse) December 23, 2017

According to the spokesperson for LFB, "approximately three quarters of an adventure café and shop and half of the roof" were alight.

A fire was raging near a petting area where visitors are allowed to handle and feed animals.

According to The Evening Standard, such animals as alpacas, rabbits, guinea pigs and chickens are believed to be near the blaze area.

London Zoo fire said to be at cafe. If that is the Terrace Restaurant, it is not far from birds and monkeys. Hope they get it out quickly. pic.twitter.com/3IjEr1Hrew — Jack Royston (@Jack_Royston) December 23, 2017

The cause of the fire is yet unknown.

Photos on social media showed bright fingers of fire and smoke rising from the building.

London Zoo Up In Flames As 70 Firefighters Tackle Blaze https://t.co/yiV9RdwTLJ pic.twitter.com/PdV7kJAy5o — George Israels Blog (@georgeisrael6) December 23, 2017

London Zoo fire: 70 firefighters tackle cafe blaze — oh my god! Hope the animals are ok!! 🙏🏽😳😳 https://t.co/mWhVk6sN3w pic.twitter.com/mJH6Iabcvo — Gemtastic (@supernatural808) December 23, 2017

Many users expressed anxiety for animal's state when the news about the fire broke.

I hope all the animals at the London zoo are okay 😢 — Fatima (@moonlitcemetery) December 23, 2017

I need to know if the animals are okay at London Zoo otherwise i cant get out of bed — Crumpet ✌💋 (@rosycrumpet) December 23, 2017