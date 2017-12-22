Over a Dozen Injured as Two Trains Collide Near Vienna

A train accident outside of Vienna has caused major havoc on transportation routes in Austria. At least eight people have been reported injured, according to the country's top infrastructure official.

"An S40 rapid transit railway set collided with a REX Train on a four-track section laterally, whereby at least two double-deck coaches of the regional train fell over," a spokesman for the railroad said following the Friday evening incident.

#BREAKING: At least 15 people have been injured as a result of the train accident in Kritzendorf, Austria. (Photo: Oe24) pic.twitter.com/QhS9b1I8sc — BreakingNNow (@BreakingNNow) December 22, 2017

Witnesses told Austrian media that up to 30 ambulances were summoned in the aftermath of the crash.

"Thank God there are no fatalities. I would like to thank all those who have been on the ground and helped," with response efforts, said Norbert Hofer, infrastructure minister and former president of Austria's National Council. Around 30 people were aboard the passenger train involved in the incident, according to published reports.

"We believe that the cause was likely human error, not a technical fault," Hofer explained. "But this will be investigated in the coming days."