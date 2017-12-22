Catalonia Vote 'Internal Matter,' US Supports United Spain - State Department

"Spain is one of our closest allies, and we partner with Spain on a wide range of issues on our shared global agenda. The vote in Catalonia is an internal matter for Spain," the spokesperson said. "We continue to support a strong and united Spain and look forward to continued cooperation with the Spanish government."
Madrid imposed direct rule over the autonomous region of Catalonia in late October, after Catalonia’s parliament declared independence. In the October 1 referendum in Catalonia, more than 90 percent of the voters backed independence. However, the referendum has not been recognized by Spain’s central government.
Catalonia has been one of the main contributors to Spain’s budget and it makes up to 25 percent of the country's GDP.
