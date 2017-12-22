Left-Wing Catalan Party Vows to Pursue Catalonia's Independence After Elections

BARCELONA (Sputnik) - Catalan left-wing party Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP) will not give up on the idea of an independent Catalonia, the party's representative said Friday, a day after a snap election was held in the region.

"It is not about restoring autonomy, not about rebelling against Article 155 [of the Spanish constitution allowing for Madrid's direct rule], but about creating a Republic, building a Republic," a representative of the party said.

CUP received only four seats in the 135-seat Catalan parliament. Citizens party, which backs Catalonia as part of Spain, came first with 37 seats. However, the two parties in the second and third place, with 34 and 32 seats respectively, are pro-independence.

Madrid imposed direct rule over the autonomous region of Catalonia in late October, after the regional parliament unilaterally declared independence.

Catalonia has desired independence for centuries, but the push has intensified in recent years following the near-collapse of the Spanish economy in the late 2000's. Catalonia, a major industrial center that makes up one-fifth of Spain's GDP, pays more to Madrid in taxes than they get back. On October 1, 2017, a referendum was held in the region with over 90 percent of the voters backing independence. However, the vote has not been recognized by the central government.