08:47 GMT +321 December 2017
    A general view shows the MI6 building in London, Thursday, March 5, 2015.

    'Formidable' Foe: UK Spy Agencies Admit Contacts With Moscow Needed

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Europe
    UK’s trio of intelligence agencies see Russia as a major security threat but agree limited contacts with Moscow are needed, a report by the British parliament’s intel surveillance committed reads.

    In the annual 2016-2017 report, published Wednesday, the Security Service (MI5), the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) and the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) – its domestic, foreign and digital spy agencies – pointed to Russia as one of countries that cause them concern.

    The British intelligence community emphasized that Russia’s activities in Eastern Europe, specifically in Ukraine, and in the Middle East were a cause for concern. But there are also areas of mutual intelligence and security interest, they said, notably counter-terrorism and Syria.

    "Whilst collaboration with Russia on matters of mutual intelligence interest would be difficult, we agree with SIS that limited lines of communication should be maintained, although a delicate balance is needed," the report indicates.

    Roger Munnings, speaking at the Russian-British Business Forum in London this week
    © Sputnik/ Justin Griffiths-Williams
    'Mutual Respect, Not Appeasement' Between UK, Russia to Build Post-Brexit Trade
    The SIS, in particular, has described the Russian state as "formidable adversaries," a heavily redacted abstract of the report reads. "The events of the past decade or so show that the threat from Russia remains significant. The Agencies’ focus on Russia must be maintained," it concludes.

    Restrictions on liaison with Russia on intelligence matters were introduced after the 2006 death of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko. But a channel of communication was reopened with Russia’s Federal Security Bureau in 2013 ahead of the Sochi Winter Olympics.

    • Сomment

