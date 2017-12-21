Register
10:18 GMT +321 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Boris Johnson in Tooting

    Mission Impossible: Will Boris Johnson Thaw UK-Russia Relations?

    © Flickr/ Andrew Parsons/ i-Images
    Europe
    Get short URL
    330

    Johnson is scheduled to visit Moscow this Friday in what would be the first official visit by a British Foreign Secretary to Russia in more than five years.

    The upcoming meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been subject to much speculation, as its outcome remains uncertain, given the rocky nature of relationships between the two countries.

    Johnson himself was somewhat contradictory about the stance that he is going to take during the visit, citing both "deep differences" between the UK and Russia as well as the need for "sustained and robust engagement."

    One thing is certain: if the Foreign Secretary is indeed trying to take Russia-UK relations forward then he is facing a myriad of international and domestic challenges.

    Ukraine: Deep-Rooted Crisis

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin (C), Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) and Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski attend a news briefing in Kiev, Ukraine, March 1, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Valentyn Ogirenko
    Bad Neighbors? UK, Polish Foreign Secs on 'Everything Is Rosy' Visit to Ukraine
    The most significant obstacle to that goal is the Ukrainian crisis, which sparked the latest confrontation between Russia and the West.

    Following the coup in Kiev and the Russian-Crimean reunification, the UK took a hostile position towards the issue, acting as a driving force within the EU to introduce and expand anti-Russia sanctions.

    Although Johnson did not participate in the initial decision to impose sanctions against Russia, he successfully lobbied the EU foreign affairs council to keep the restrictions intact earlier this year.

    "The UK will be insisting there is no case for relaxation of the sanctions [and] every case for keeping up the pressure on Russia," the Foreign Secretary said at the time, despite Moscow's continuous reference to international law, including a reference to Britain's own position towards Kosovo's declaration of independence in 2008. 

    READ MORE: UK Ambassador to Kiev Worried by 'Bloodshed' in East Ukraine's Avdiivka

    The Foreign Office's statement on Johnson's upcoming visit to Moscow still lists the Ukrainian issue as one of the said "deep differences" between Britain and Russia, which may act as an unbridgeable gap in the restoration of bona fide relations. 

    Syria: Shifting Tides

    Major General Igor Konashenkov, the Russian defense ministry's official spokesman
    © Photo: Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Russian MoD Doubts UK's Major Role in Defeating Daesh in Syria, Iraq
    Another notable point of contention between Downing Street and the Kremlin is the ongoing civil war in Syria, where Russia and the UK find themselves on opposite sides of the conflict.

    After the West-sponsored Arab Spring turned into a full-scale war in Syria, Britain allied itself with what it called "moderate rebels," actively pursuing regime change in the country and going as far as to consider bombing the Syrian Army.

    Russia was, however, invited for help by the country's legitimate government, and has repeatedly voiced concern over the blurry lines between the said rebels and Daesh as well as Al-Qaeda affiliated terror groups.

    READ MORE: UK Plans to Train ‘Moderate Opposition’ Fighters in Syria Once More

    And while combat continues in parts of the country, the overall rhetoric of Downing Street has somewhat shifted from calls to end a bloody regime with a direct military intervention.

    Syrians walk past a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad in the capital Damascus on March 15, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ LOUAI BESHARA
    UK Continues to Insist No Peace in Syria Possible While Assad in Power
    This January, the Foreign Secretary indicated that the UK government is "open-minded" about Assad taking part in the transitional process, noting that "the old policy" of rejecting any involvement by the Syrian President in the transition "does not command much confidence."

    Nevertheless, the Syrian conflict continues to plague London's relationship with Moscow.

    In fact, Johnson had to cancel his earlier visit to the Russian capital in March due to a chemical attack that the West blamed on the Syrian government, even though its chemical weapons stockpiles were destroyed in 2013.

    The Foreign Secretary went so far as to, though unsuccessfully, urge the G7 leaders to enact further sanctions against Russia.

    Domestic Pressure: Snoopers and Hawks

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends the Eastern Partnership summit at the European Council Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, November 24, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Tatyana Zenkovich
    Who's Provoking Whom? UK PM Theresa May Designates Russia a 'Hostile State'
    Last, but definitely not least, there is a significant domestic pressure exerted on Johnson by the ruling political establishment in Britain, who use the now in-fashion "Russian scare" to advance their personal and institutional goals.

    For instance, British Prime Minister Theresa May has used unsubstantiated allegations of Russian state-sponsored cyber-attacks and elections meddling to push for the dramatic expansion of Britain's own cyber intelligence capabilities in what was dubbed by the media as the "Snoopers' Charter," which May first introduced as Home Secretary in 2015.

    The Russian government has consistently denied these accusations, pointing to a complete lack of evidence, yet to no avail.

    READ MORE: UK Snoopers' Charter Rolled Out Despite 'Intrusive Surveillance' Legal Challenge

    British Troops Remembering the Fallen in Afghanistan
    © Flickr/ Defence Images
    Depleted British Military Faces More Cuts to Make Way for May's Cyber War Against Russia
    Similarly, the cash-strapped UK Ministry of Defense, which is currently facing significant cuts to both its budget and military personnel, has consistently tried to inflate the danger of Russian troops that are stationed on their own territory to European security.

    Last week, Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson accused Russia of "fighting a war against Britain" and "trying to do damage to British interests."

    Finally, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, who preceded Johnson as Foreign Secretary, sought to justify British foreign policy failures by blaming them on Russia, which he named the "single greatest threat to Britain's security."

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gives a speech during a Chatham House conference in central London on October 23, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ Daniel Leal-Olivas
    Boris Moscow Trip: 'Defrosting' Relations Amid 'Blame Russia for Brexit' Claims?
    These pressures did not go unnoticed for the current Foreign Secretary, as Johnson himself toed the party line and accused Russia of "cyber-warfare," "attempted disruption of democratic processes in the UK" and "destabilizing activities in the western Balkans." 

    In an effort to lower public expectation, Johnson stated that the upcoming visit does not constitute a return to "business as usual," but is simply a way of keeping the "channels of communication" open.

    At the same time, Russian President Putin has previously noted that the improvement of bilateral relations between Britain and Russia "to a higher level than they are at today" would benefit both countries.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Praises US-Russia Deal on Syria
    Russia’s Zakharova Viciously Mocks UK’s Boris Johnson for 'Shame' Remarks
    Pressure on Assad, Russia Must Be Stepped Up Through Sanctions - Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson Urges Russia to Stop Supporting Bashar Assad
    Did UK Clown-Diplomat Boris Johnson Threaten Russia With War?
    British MP Slams Anti-Russian 'Hysteria' and Urges Increase in UK-Russia Trade
    Johnson Says He Sees No Evidence of Alleged Russia's Meddling in UK Democracy
    Ex-UK Military Chief: Boost Defense Budget to Protect 'Homeland' From Russia
    Russian Embassy in UK Views May's Statement on Russia's Aggression Intolerable
    UK MP to Strive for Dialogue With Russia if Reelected
    Tags:
    thaw, Snoopers' Charter, lobby, hawks, negotiations, pressure, talks, war, diplomacy, Syrian crisis, Ukrainian crisis, G7, European Union, Gavin Williamson, Bashar al-Assad, Vladimir Putin, Philip Hammond, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Sergei Lavrov, Downing Street, Kremlin, Moscow, Russia, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explore the World With Professional Travel Photographers
    Disney's Donald?
    Disney's Donald?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok