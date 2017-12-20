Catalan Parliamentary Candidate Believes Snap Election Illegal

BARCELONA (Sputnik) - The early Catalan parliamentary election is illegal, but it necessary to participate in the procedure because Madrid will have to respect the result of the vote, an election candidate told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"[The vote] is illegal and there are no required guarantees because several candidates are 1,300 kilometers away from here [ousted Catalan President Carles Puigdemont and four former regional ministers are in Brussels] or are in jails located 600 kilometers away [four Catalan politicians in custody in Madrid]… People who had announced this vote should respect its results. People demand to be engaged in a dialogue on obtaining independence, changing political structure," Laura Borras said.

According to the politician from the Junts pel Catalunya (Together for Catalonia) movement, independence supporters are not afraid of the vote and "are ready to return to the position where they can act to meet the demands of the Catalan people striving for an independent republic."

The 2017 regional elections that are scheduled on December 21 were called by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy after the invocation of Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution of 1978 , imposing Madrid's direct rule over Catalonia.

According to the polls, pro-independence parties could again win the election, but they would barely be able to win the absolute majority. Borras' Junts pel Catalunya is expected to finish third winning 27 seats in the 135-seat regional parliament.