Amazon Workers Strike Over Work Conditions in Italy

It’s already the second time workers at Amazon’s main distribution hub in Italy have walked off the job and gone on strike in less than a month.

The employees at Amazon’s Castel San Giovanni facility in the north of the country, being dissatisfied with their wages and poor treatment, went on a two-hour strike.

"Employees on the day's first shift [between 0500 and 1300 GMT] stopped work during the last two hours," a company spokeswoman said.

The company said it was committed to "continuous dialogue and positive cooperation" with all employees.

The giant e-commerce company faced its first major strike in Piacenza in northern Italy, which happened to coincide with “Black Friday” less than a month ago. Threatening to disrupt one of the craziest shopping days, about 500 workers took part in a one-day strike on November 24. Amazon warned that it would not waver from its plan to make deliveries on time and encouraged its employees to "share their questions and concerns directly with their team leaders."