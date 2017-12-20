Dove, Johnson and Corbyn Geese: Theresa May Wittily Parries MP's Jibe (VIDEO)

The British prime minister made a hilarious counter-joke to the Labour MP’s sarcastic comment on her eagerness to cook her own Christmas goose.

Members of Parliament burst into laughter when Clive Efford recalled that Theresa May loved preparing her own goose on Christmas Day and said: “In the spirit of Christmas, can I suggest to her that in order to extract the maximum pleasure from the messy job of stuffing her goose that she calls it either Michael or Boris.”

The jibe was apparently made in reference to her fellow Tory MP’s Michael Gove and Boris Johnson, who had repeatedly “revolted” against May out of fear that she would push for a “softer” Brexit.

Anyway, the prime minister was taken by surprise; she paid him back with a witty joke, obviously referring to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn:

“I think I’ll be having to resist the temptation to call the goose Jeremy!”