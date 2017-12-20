Moscow Regrets Over Some States' Voting Against Anti-Nazism UN Resolution

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow regrets that the United States, Ukraine and several other countries refused to support the resolution on countering the glorification of Nazism in the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The position of delegations that do not support the resolution in the name of care for the freedom of expression is regrettable," the statement said.

According to the statement, the wide support for the document reflects the importance of fighting the glorification of the Nazi movement in modern conditions.

"The broad support for the Russian initiative and the increasing from year to year number of its sponsors confirm the importance of combating Nazism and neo‑Nazism and preserving the historical memory about the horrors that World War II brought upon humanity, and those who gave their lives for the sake of victory, in modern conditions," the statement added.

READ MORE: Turning Blind Eye to Neo-Nazi Marches in Latvia 'Shame for EU, NATO'

On December 19, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on combating glorification of Nazism with 133 votes in favor and two votes against (Ukraine, United States), and 49 abstentions. The resolution, proposed by Russia, aims to encourage states, civil society and others to do their utmost to counter the dissemination of ideas based on racial superiority or hatred and, particularly, condemns the demolition and desecration of monuments devoted to those who fought against the Nazis during World War II.