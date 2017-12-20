Register
19:09 GMT +320 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    London Underground. File photo

    London Mayor Announces Anti-Extremism Community-Focused Program for 2018

    © Sputnik/ Alex McNaughton
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Wednesday the Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) program for 2018 to tackle extremism from both the far-right and the terrorist groups like Daesh (banned in Russia), focused primarily on community-building.

    "I am determined to do everything in my power to improve the work that safeguards the vulnerable and roots out and stops the people who are spreading vile ideologies and promoting terror with such violent and tragic consequences," Sadiq said, commenting on the program's launch.

    The CVE program is aimed to engage Londoners in strengthening, integrating and empowering communities to speak out and challenge hate crime and extremist views, the mayor said, according to a press release.

    READ MORE: Briton Jailed for 10 Years for Joining Daesh

    According to the mayor's press service, the CVE program is part of the mayor’s work to improve London’s preparedness to respond to terrorism and is aimed to empower Londoners to speak out against extremism to help keep London safe. It will be supported with a 400,000 British pounds ($536,200) investment.

    Men pose with smartphones in front of a screen showing the Telegram logo in this picture illustration November 18, 2015.
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic/File Photo
    French Security Services Arrest Three Men Over Daesh Propaganda on Telegram
    The United Kingdom has faced a number of terror attacks this year, most notably the attack on London's Westminster Bridge and parliament grounds in March, as well as the concert bombing in Manchester in May that left at least 22 people dead and almost 120 others wounded.

    After a bombing in the London tube on September 15, which left dozens of people injured, the terror threat level was raised to critical, but has since been lowered to severe, the fourth out of the five terror threat levels.

    Related:

    British Police Treat London Tube Station Incident as Terrorism; 18 Hospitalized
    British Police Open Terrorism Investigation Into London Knifeman
    London Police Charge 2 Men With Encouragement of Terrorism, Attacks Preparation
    UK Leaders' London Bridge Attack Response Misses Underlying Causes of Terrorism
    Tags:
    crime, mayor, extremism, bombing, police, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cuteness Overdose: Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cartoon
    The X-Files
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok