19:09 GMT +320 December 2017
    Hungary Vows to Veto Possible EU Anti-Poland Sanctions

    The European Commission has proposed to the EU Council to invoke Article 7 of the Lisbon Treaty, paving the way for sanctions against Poland and suspending some of the country's rights as an EU member.

    "The Polish-Hungarian friendship and the Hungarian government's commitment to treaties obliges us to step up against the Commission's position in all forums," Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen told national MTI news agency on Wednesday, adding that Hungary will veto the proposed move against Poland.

    According to the minister, the proposed measures against Poland over judicial reforms violate the country's sovereignty.

    While commenting on the motion, the Polish Foreign Ministry assured that Warsaw was ready to protect its position at the top European, with a similar stance voiced by Poland's Justice Ministry head Zbigniew Ziobro, who has said that the country would continue its legislative reform despite the threat of EU sanctions.

    The move follows the European Parliament's resolution, set to launch both political and economic sanctions against Poland over the reforms that, as claimed by the bloc, deviate from democracy and the rule of law. The stance was slammed by Warsaw, which called it "an instrument of political pressure upon Poland."

    Article 7

    The EU has repeatedly warned Poland about invoking Article 7 over the country's adoption of 13 laws withing the period of two years, impacting the country's judicial system, namely the functioning of the Constitutional Tribunal, Supreme Court, ordinary courts, National Council for the Judiciary, prosecution service and National School of Judiciary.

    According to the Commission, the authorities have gradually enabled interference in the administration and functioning of the judicial branch and should address the issue within three months, informing Brussels of steps taken.

    Tags:
    sanctions, European Union, Hungary, Poland
