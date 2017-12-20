Prince William’s Antics Steal Show at Royal Variety Performance (VIDEO)

The royal’s "participation" in the performance made people immediately take to social media to share their impressions.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were enjoying the Royal Variety Performance, when Miranda Hart, famous comedian, who was hosting the show, took the Duke of Cambridge by surprise.

She was talking to the young cast of Annie, when one of the actors implored Prince William to try galloping, which is Miranda’s signature move at her eponymous BBC series Miranda.

"Please sir, will you gallop with us?" the girl asked.

The Duke of Cambridge seemed to feel shy at first, holding his face in his hands, but then the prince rose from his seat and started galloping, which left the Duchess of Cambridge giggling. The entire audience burst into laughter and praised the royal’s willingness to participate.

Predictably, Prince William’s “scene” couldn’t go unnoticed on social media:

#RoyalVarietyPerformance DID PRINCE WILLIAM JUST GALLOP — no (@wtfsmhkys) 19 декабря 2017 г.

Watching "the royal variety show ", prince William did gallop on request of Miranda and the kids, Kate gave him a little tap on his shoulder when he sits down, how sweet:) — Floating leaf (@fgl8) 19 декабря 2017 г.​

Prince William doing a gallop at the Royal Variety has made my night. — Amy Carter (@amycarterrr) 19 декабря 2017 г.

Miranda Hart got Prince William to gallop. My life is now complete. #RoyalVariety — Suzy England (@suzy_england) 20 декабря 2017 г.

Watching Prince William gallop in the royal box on the royal variety show has made me realise how much I can't wait for him to be king lol — Beth Chandler (@BethMarie013) 19 декабря 2017 г.

Commenting on the show later, Hart said: "I did apologize to him at the end and he said he’d practice his galloping. I thought he was wonderful in joining in. I forgot to get him to knight me with a lightsaber but maybe another time."